Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker SKIPPED Met Gala despite being invited to do THIS instead

The Kardashian/Jenners did certainly steal the spotlight at the MET Gala this year, but some fans were still left disappointed as they were hoping to see the hottest couple of the season--Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. According to reports via US Weekly, Kardashian did have an invite to go to the event but the rocker couple had other plans! Instead of accompanying Kris and Kendall Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian to the annual fashion event, the duo was attending a concert in New York!

While the annual event was going down, Kardashian, 42, took to Instagram Stories and shared videos of Barker, 45, playing the drums at Machine Gun Kelly’s concert in Central Park. While Machine Gun Kelly himself left the concert early to meet up with his girlfriend Megan Fox at a Met Gala afterparty, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 musician chose to dine at the Polo Bar instead of hanging out with the fashion crowd.

Speaking about who did attend the prestigious event--Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian turned heads an all-black Balenciaga outfit that covered her entire body and face while Kendall honoured Audrey Hepburn in a Givenchy gown. Kris was also at the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed event with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Many fans hoped Kylie, 24, would make a major style statement after announcing her pregnancy earlier this month, but the beauty mogul confirmed on Monday that she would not be attending the event. “I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year, I can’t wait to see all the looks” the makeup mogul wrote via her Instagram Stories.

Also Read: MTV VMAs 2021: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian make loved up appearances