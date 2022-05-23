Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker tie the knot in Italy; Daughter Alabama shares BTS snaps from the ceremony

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony with all their friends and family present after they got hitched in Las Vegas back in April and later got legally married in Santa Barbara in a courthouse privately. The third time is indeed a charm as the couple hosted their luxe wedding with industry A-listers invited at a castle in Portofino, Italy.

Barker's daughter Alabama shared snaps from the wedding as she was also an attendee alongside brother Landon and Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. With the Barker family present, the bride's clan was also at the ceremony as the Kardashians and Jenners all flew to the country to witness Kourtney's first time down the aisle. Kourtney's children with ex Scott Disick Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, were also present at the ceremony after they got upset for not being a part of her magical engagement. Though Disick was missing from the event as he was reportedly not invited.

Meanwhile, on her big day, Kourtney donned a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress paired with a massive veil. The bride looked gorgeous beside her groom who rocked the ceremony in a black tuxedo by the same fashion house. In fact, throughout the days leading up to the wedding, the other sisters also stunned in their Dolce & Gabbana pieces as Khloe and Kylie posted their OOTDs on the Gram.

In her Instagram stories, Alabama posted a selfie with the bride as both gave adorable pouts to the camera as well as posted a video of the couple on the top of the aisle while they performed the rituals at their wedding.

Check out the snap posted by Alabama from Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding below:

