Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker turn up the heat as they share passionate kiss in the middle of a desert

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share yet another steamy photo with her lover Travis Barker as they vacationed in Utah.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's days are full of romantic getaways among other things as the lovebirds have been spending quality time. On Monday, Kourtney took to Instagram to share yet another steamy photo with her lover as they vacationed at Utah's Amangari resort, as per reports. The couple set out for a stroll amid the desert and packed on the PDA as they shared a passionate kiss.Â

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a tiny beige bikini, the Blink-182 musician went shirtless. They took a moment to share a passionate kiss in the middle of the desert as Travis lifted her. Sharing the photo, Kourtney captioned it, "Just Like Heaven."Â

To this, Travis promptly left a comment on the post, calling Kourtney his "everything". Check out Kourtney's latest photo with boyfriend Travis Barker below:Â

Kourtney and Travis have been dating for the last few weeks and have made it social media official. The Poosh founder celebrated her 42nd birthday on 18 April and had Travis by her side showering her with love and gifts.Â

However, Kourtney's ex and baby daddy Scott Disick doesn't seem to have taken to her relationship too well. In a recent sneak peek of an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott revealed to Kourtney that he does not like to see her date anyone else. Scott's comments come in the wake of Kourtney and Travis Barker's much heated romance that has been grabbing headlines.Â Â Â

