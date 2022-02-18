Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker to turn parents soon? Duo reportedly 'trying' to get pregnant

While Kourtney Kardashian has been sparking pregnancy rumours for a while now and has shut down the same multiple times, as per a US Weekly source, Kourtney and Travis are excited about the idea of having their first child together and are reportedly trying to get pregnant. The duo recently announced their engagement in October 2021.

According to the source, Kourtney and Travis have been set on the idea of having a big family and have already been enjoying spending time as a blended family with their kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick as well as Landon and Alabama Barker. As reported by the US Weekly source, Kourtney and Travis decided to begin trying for a baby right after they got serious.

The source further informing on their baby plans added, "Their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she confirms the news they’re expecting. Both of them are certain it’s the right path. Kourtney just melts seeing how great Travis is with his own kids, [Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16], and he has been a model gentleman with her and Scott [Disick’s children] too. They just adore him."

Recently, Kourtney's pregnancy rumours also became stronger after her mother Kris Jenner's appearance on the Ellen Show. While Jenner spoke about welcoming her 11th grandchild, when asked about who will be giving her the 12th grandkid, even as Jenner named Kendall starting that she's the only one who doesn't have kids yet, Ellen seemed to hint that it's going to be someone else who will break the news soon.

ALSO READ: Is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant? KUWTK alum LIKES post about pregnancy speculations from Poosh account