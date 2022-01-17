Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker want an 'intimate, special' and 'really exclusive' wedding?

After getting engaged in October, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want to tie the knot with each other "sooner or later." According to Entertainment Tonight's report, the couple has started planning their wedding including the guest list and the perfect time to conduct the wedding ceremony.

As per Entertainment Tonight's report, the duo had begun planning their "intimate and special" wedding. "Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion," Entertainment Tonight's report stated. Not just that, 'Kravis' aka Kourtney and Travis reportedly "want their wedding to be really exclusive."

"They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates," Entertainment Tonight's report has noted, adding that the Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder are "very involved in the wedding planning process," and the wedding "will be very 'them' and their style." However, the report has also added that Kourtney's ex Scott Disick is reportedly "not thrilled about the idea of Kourtney and Travis getting married and is still processing it."

Kourtney and Travis do not hesitate to pack on the PDA on social media and always make sure to appreciate each other and flaunt their love. It would be interesting to note what are the ultimate preparations for Kourtney and Travis' big day and when do the two of them decide to tie the knot once and for all.

