Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's romantic PICS from their lavish Italian wedding; Take a look

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have found their happily ever after! On Sunday, the newlyweds married in a Dolce & Gabbana house in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Kardashian shared a series of images from their wedding ceremony shortly after saying "I do," simply captioning them "happily ever after."

Check out their wedding photos HERE.

In one, Kardashian, dressed in a Dolce & Gabbana tiny dress and cathedral-length veil, greets her new husband at the altar, who uploaded the identical picture immediately after. In another, Kris Jenner (who escorted her daughter down the aisle) and the couple's children can be seen witnessing them exchange vows. However, many of the reality TV star's prominent family members attended the ceremony, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Corey Gamble.

Meanwhile, Barker proposed to the Poosh founder in October 2021, which was documented earlier this month on her family's Hulu docuseries, The Kardashians. Since then, the couple has been eager to marry and have a family. They unexpectedly exchanged vows in a Las Vegas church after attending the Grammy Awards together earlier this year but without a marriage license. The couple, who were originally linked in January 2021, were formally married earlier this month during a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Kris' mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, and the rocker's father, Randy Barker, acted as witnesses while many of their family members were missing.

Barker and Kardashian previously posted several photographs from their Santa Barbara wedding on Instagram, featuring the pair coming down the courthouse steps hand-in-hand, kissing in their convertible, and standing in front of the car.

ALSO READ:Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker tie the knot in Italy; Daughter Alabama shares BTS snaps from the ceremony