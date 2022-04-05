Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's wedding ceremony was 'for fun', couple not legally married; Reports

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not legally married, Page Six exclusively disclosed. According to individuals acquainted with the matter, the couple, who purportedly married in Las Vegas after the Grammys on Sunday, had a ceremony but it was not legal since they never obtained a marriage certificate.

“They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” one insider shared Tuesday morning, as per Page Six. According to Clark County marriage license and certificate records, the couple never sought or got one. The wedding for the hot-and-heavy pair was full of Vegas kitsch, featuring an Elvis Presley officiant. The One Love Chapel seems to have made an exception for the A-list pair since its website states that it would not perform a ceremony without a marriage license.

Given that they pretended to elope in Vegas for fun, a genuine wedding may be on the horizon. According to sources, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, are planning "many" further events with “lots of fanfare,” according to TMZ, which first announced the wedding news but then backtracked. Interestingly, this will be the first marriage for the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and Barker's third. Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Barker has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

For those unversed, the Blink-182 drummer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced their engagement on October 17, 2021, after Travis popped the question on a beach in Montecito surrounded by red roses and candles. The musician dropped down on one knee and proposed to the Poosh creator with a massive diamond ring at the time.

ALSO READ:Oscars 2022: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker turn up the romance on the red carpet