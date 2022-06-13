Kourtney Kardashian turns son Reign into a rockstar with shocking mohawk hairstyle

Kourtney gives her son a rockstar makeover. Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram and shared a series of snaps of her youngest son Reign and his new shocking hairstyle. She revealed his tall mohawk which accentuated the lack of hair on either side of the child's heard except the gelled hair in-between. Many in the comments called the rockstar transformation the "Barker Effect."

For those unversed, the Poosh founder got engaged on October 17, 2021, to beau Travis Barker and the couple later in May hosted their official wedding in Italy as they celebrated their union in lavish ways with close family and friends. Kourtney's kids were with her on the day and supported their mother through her big day. Though at the time of her engagement, things did turn ugly. In an episode of The Kardashians, it was revealed how Kourtney's three children, which she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick, were not invited to the intimate family dinner after the proposal.

The family thought it best for the kids, who are still very young, to find out after the fact. As momager Kris pointed out that bringing the kids to the location in Santa Barbara without telling Scott would have been hard for anyone. Though the presence of Travis' kids made the situation a tad bit awkward as they were involved in the process, which was again justified by Kris as she United that they were all grownups. As expected, Kourtney's kids reacted horribly to the news that their mom delivered through a video call. The situation got serious when her daughter Penelope outright cried on hearing the good news and proceeded to hang up the phone while Reign simply declared the news was not interesting to him.

However, the kids have certainly come around. A great example of which is Reign's newest Rockstar transformation.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian's latest post below:

