Kourtney Kardashian twins with daughter Penelope, gives a peek at how her 'little lady' turned 10

Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Disick recently celebrated her 10th birthday. After Kim Kardashian's daughter North enjoyed her 9th birthday with a glamping adventure, Kourtney dropped photos from her daughter's fun-filled celebration with friends which also consisted of a Minions screening for her girl gang.

Sharing a photo where the mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in their PJs, Kourtney wrote a sweet birthday note for her daughter as she said, "I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady. She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope [love] filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles."

Penelope's cute birthday bash was also attended by North West as well as Kim and Kourtney's close friend Jessica Simpson's daughter. In addition to Penelope, Kourtney is also a mom to sons Reign, 7, and Mason, 12 whom she shares with her Scott Disick. Previously, other family members including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian had also shared celebratory posts of their own to honor Penelope on her birthday.

In the meantime, the trailer for the second season of The Kardashians was also released and it consisted of Kourtney discussing her wedding details. Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony in Italy in May. On the first season of The Kardashians, Kourtney had also revealed that the couple are trying to have a baby.

