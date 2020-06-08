Kourtney Kardashian wants to teach her kids about white privilege, black history: Even I have a lot to learn

Amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, Kourtney Kardashian said she wants to teach her kids about white privilege. Here’s what she had to say.

Kourtney Kardashian said she wanted to be a better mother and teach her kids about racism, white privilege and black history. Amid civil unrest that has flared in the US cities after the death of George Floyd, the Keeping up With The Kardashian star shared a lengthy Instagram post discussing her responsibility as a mother and educate her children about racial issues. The mother of three -- Mason (10), Penelope (7) and Reign (5) – said she wants to learn more and openly discuss the social theme with her kids.

In the post, the 41-year-old shared a picture with her eldest son Mason and wrote, “As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable.” She also stated she wants her kids to comfortably address this issue with her.

Check out the post:

“I encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything. Allow conversation without judgement, and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together,” she added.

Kardashian admitted that even though she had always supported the cause. There is a lot she needs to learn about racism before passing on the knowledge to her children. She also encouraged her Insta followers to do the same. “I’ve felt like I’ve always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person,” she concluded.

