Kourtney Kardashian was ‘opposed to marriage’ before meeting Travis Barker; Duo ‘madly in love’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance has been going strong since day one! Sharing insight on their magical connection and whirlwind romance, an insider recently spoke to People magazine and revealed that the Poosh founder "was opposed to marriage" before getting together with the Blink-182 drummer, the insider also said that “her thoughts definitely changed when she and Travis became official. Those two spend all their time together and are madly in love."

If you didn't know, ever since the KUWTK alum and the Blink-182 drummer started dating in January, they've been inseparable. After the duo started dating in January 2021, they made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. Cut to October, Barker got down on one knee and proposed to his partner for almost a year in a romantic seaside proposal in Montecito, California. The source recalled the proposal and said: "Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and you could tell that she wasn't sure what was going on when she saw all the roses on the beach. Red and white roses were shaped into a heart. There were a lot of candles. They both looked very happy. It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret."

Over the past year, the duo has also spent time with each others’ respective children and gotten along really well. Kortney has 3 kids–Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The insider also added: "She's over the moon. They're almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they'd fall in love like this again. He's so sweet and loving towards her and her children. Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well"

