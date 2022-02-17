Kourtney Kardashian's beau Travis Baker wants to move to Napa?

It's all about what the heart wants in Travis Baker's life. It is no secret that the Blink-182 drummer is currently in love-ville with recently girlfriend-turned-fiance Kourtney Kardashian. The couple first hinted at a romance when they both posted an Instagram Story from mommy Kris Jenner's pool at her Palm Springs vacation home.

The couple then made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 when the KUWTK star posted on her story a snap of the couple's intertwined hands. The engaged couple was recently on a romantic getaway to Napa and Kourtney shared cute clicks from the trip on her Instagram stories of beautiful mountain views, a boomerang of the two walking side by side, a cosy candlelit dinner and even a click of a plate having both their signatures, via E! News.

Meanwhile, soon-to-be hubby Baker wrote on his Twitter, "I’m moving to Napa" attached to which was an emoji that had sunglasses on. Fans have been speculating that this might not be just a light-hearted tweet.

Interestingly, Kourtney also posted a sweet collage that consisted of all Kardashian-Baker photos and melted hearts with her head over heels romance. The pair spent Valentine's day with family which included both their children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick who are Kourtney's kids with ex-partner Scott Disick and Alabama, Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya who are Travis' kids.

The two got engaged in Montecito, California when Baker bend the knee and popped the question surrounded by roses and candles on October 17, 2021.

