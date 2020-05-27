Kourtney Kardashian's 'Escape to the desert' with kids was a much needed break for her in quarantine

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her Memorial Day Weekend at Utah desert along with her three kids and it was a good change for her.

Kourtney Kardashian headed to Utah desert along with her three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign to spend her Memorial Day weekend and the 41-year-old feels it was a much-needed break for her in quarantine. Kourtney has been taking care of her kids at home during the social-distancing phase. Recently, Kourtney was troubled because of ex Scott Disick's rehab drama and had posted a cryptic Instagram story amidst all the confusion. However, her short trip to the desert seems like a good escape for her.

A day ago, Kourtney took to her Instagram handle and gave us a sneak-peek into how her Memorial Day weekend getaway looked like. In one of the pictures, the 41-year-old is seen soaking the sun as she posed in the sand wearing an earth coloured two-piece outfit. Another picture shows her and her kids sitting on horsebacks and exploring parts of the desert. According to a source, Kourtney and her kids took a mini-vacation for three days to Utah since the state announced it was reopening its national parks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Check out her post:

"It was very relaxing and such a nice change of scenery to get out of town and be out in the desert," an insider told E-News! "There was nobody around and they felt like they had it all to themselves," he added. Another source had a different picture to show about Kourtney's trip. "Scott Disick went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," the second source revealed. "Scott has been very willing and open to get help and wants to continue treatment. Kourtney knows how to handle Scott and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids," the source added.

