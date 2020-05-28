Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie break up after 3 years of dating?

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie recently parted ways after three years of dating each other, post his rehab visit.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had been dating for the last 3 years. However, all doesn't seem to be going well in their paradise as the couple has decided to part ways after almost three years of togetherness. According to US Weekly, Scott Disick and Sofie Richie have called it quits and are no longer together. The news comes after Scott's recent rehab episode. The American model has checked himself in and out of a rehab facility in Colorado after his photos from there went viral on the internet.

Speculations the incident took over social media in no time where fans asked if Scott Disick went to rehab because of substance abuse. However, his lawyer clarified on his behalf and said, "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas."

According to sources, Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian and his girlfriend Sofia Richie were in an attempt to send him back to the rehab as they felt that he needed it. "He has struggled with these issues for a while and although he was previously doing well, it was time for him to get help again," the insider revealed.

Scott had earlier too sought help at a rehab in Malibu for alcohol addiction back in 2015 but this time, it was the pain of losing both his parents that he needed help with.

