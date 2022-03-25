Kourtney Kardashian's fiance Travis Barker trying to be 'cordial' with Scott Disick for the kids' sake

There is no bad blood between Travis Barker and Scott Disick. A source recently revealed to Us Weekly that the Blink-182 drummer has no interest in feuding with fiance Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, specifically when it comes to the matters of their kids, Mason 12, Penelope 9, Reign 7. The Barker-Kardashian couple got engaged in October last year.

The source disclosed that Travis makes it a point to be cordial with Scott and added, "He doesn’t go around trash-talking [Scott] and would never be caught publicly dissing him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids." The insider went on and remarked that the musician respected Scott as a father. The source also elaborated that Barker, "wouldn’t step on Scott’s toes as their father." They mentioned that Barker had a great close relationship with the Poosh founder's kids and was delighted that his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, son Landon 18 and daughter Alabama 16, got along with Kourtney's children.

However, both Barker and Scott are not exactly chummy buds as the source noted, "They don’t spend a whole lot of time together — really just for the kids’ activities, sometimes pick-ups/drop offs and if there’s a big family celebration." The two indeed get along when it comes to the kids as earlier this month the duo were spotted cheering on Disick's youngest son during his baseball match. Another source told Us Weekly, even as Scott makes it work with Travis for the kids he is not particularly fond of him. They continued and revealed that the duo mostly only spends time together if the kids are around.

ALSO READ The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse of her 'baby planning' with Travis Barker in new trailer