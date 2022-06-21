Kourtney Kardashian's kids Penelope & Reign Disick make handwritten Father's Day cards for Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in Italy. The couple's blended family recently celebrated Father's Day in style as the Poosh founder planned a special dinner with their kids. Travis took to his Instagram story to give a glimpse of the same as he called it the best Father's Day celebration.

The dinner was attended by Travis' kids Alabama and Landon Barker whom he shares with ex-Shanna Moakler and also Kourtney's kids Penelope and Reign Disick whom she shares with former partner Scott Disick. In his Instagram stories, Travis also gave a glimpse of the sweet handwritten cards that Kourtney's kids Reign and Penelope made for him.

In the card shared by Travis, Penelope wrote a heartwarming message for him as she described him as kind and amazing and also wrote, "You are the best drummer ever. You make my mom happy."As for Reign, he wrote a short message that said: "Dear Travis happy fathers day" and included a drawing of two figures, who seemingly were Travis and Kourtney.

Penelope, Reign and Mason Disick also celebrated Father's Day with Scott as he gave a glimpse of it with a photo of him and Mason riding bikes. As for the rest of the family, Kylie Jenner spent the special day with Travis Scott who was seen spending time with their kids in a photo shared by her. Also, Kim Kardashian gave a shoutout to Kanye West for being a great father to their four kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West.

