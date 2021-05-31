Kourtney Kardashian's latest boyfriend appreciation post involves Travis Barker becoming her hairstylist

Kourtney Kardashian's latest Instagram story is all about boyfriend Travis Barker's amazing talent of braiding her.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don't shy away from showing off their romance on social media. The couple is known to indulge in PDA and are all about celebrating each other when it comes showing off their partners. After Kourtney turned into a tattoo artist for Travis recently, Barker seems to be now returning the favour by assuming an even cuter role for Kardashian. In Kourtney's recent Instagram story, the Poosh founder flaunted a hairstyle that was courtesy of Travis.

Kourtney took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that showed her gorgeous tresses neatly braided into a long pigtail. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen back facing while flaunting her beautiful hairdo, she made sure to credit her hairstylist and it was none other than her boyfriend Travis Barker.

Kourtney had simply written, "Braid by Travis" and looking at how great it looked, we believe the model should definitely let Barker style her hair more often. Kourtney was seen dressed in a robe while she posed with her braid. Travis too shared Kourtney's boyfriend appreciation post on his Instagram.

Kourtney and Travis after being friends for years, began dating each other in December last year. The couple's whirlwind romance has surprised everyone and it seems the duo have also discussed the possibility of a future together and may also consider getting engaged soon.

Both Travis and Kourtney are parents to children from their former relationships. Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick whereas Barker shares two daughters with his former partner Shana Moakler.

