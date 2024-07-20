Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Hilariously Calls Her Out For THIS; Find Out

Reign Disick is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 9-year-old son. While Kourtney and Scott have parted ways and Kourtney has moved on with her relationship with Travis Barker, they still co-parent their son and enjoy their moments with him. Recently, Kourtney took a few of her kids with her to Australia on Travis and his band Blink-182’s tour.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Kardashians, Reign took matters into his own hands and showcased his sense of humor and wit. It was absolutely epic as he stole the show, calling out his mother and her partner, Travis Barker, on camera while they were making out. Scroll ahead.

Reign Disick - The star of The Kardashians’ latest episode

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who recently gave birth to a child, stayed indoors for a few months. Now, she has stepped out to join Travis on his band tour along with her kids. She said, "I am in Australia. We made it. We've been having the best time. Travis is touring to different cities in Australia for about a week. Because I was on bed rest before and I have a newborn at home, I haven't really had any outings with my other kids, so I really wanted to stay in Sydney."

Kourtney further added, “Mason is home with his dad, which makes me really sad, but I'm making the most of every second."

Throughout the episode, Reign cracked one joke after another, and Kourtney acknowledged his comedic nature. She admitted that he’s like a little Jim Carrey but doesn’t know where he got his sense of humor.

Well, we think it has come both from her and Scott, who often showcased their humorous sides. Kourtney even said that people might see Reign and think he’s a “100% mini Scott Disick”.

Reign calling out Kourtney Kardashian Baker & Travis Baker

After taking the boat ride where Blink-182’s other members and their partners also arrived, Reign walked on his mother Kourtney, kissing and cuddling with Travis Barker. The way the 9-year-old reacted was tremendously hilarious.

He said, “Mom! Stop making out with Travis, Bro! Didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another this quick.” Kourtney and Barker tried to make it slide by laughing. Later, Kardashian even claimed that they were doing nothing wrong. However, they continued their PDA, and Reign once again exclaimed, “Are you giving her a hickey, now?”

Travis protested, saying “Noo,” and Kourtney explained, “It’s just a gentle kiss on my neck.” To this, Reign replied with “Uhh, right,” leaving us laughing with his expression and gesture.

Well, what are your thoughts about Reign’s hilarious comeback? Let us know in the comments.

