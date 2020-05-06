Kourtney, Kim and the other Kardashians support Scott Disick after he returns from his rehab stay

Scott Disick receives support from ex Kourtney Kardashian's family after he returns from rehab.

Even though Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are no longer dating, the Kardashians have always got his back! Recently, Scott Disick had checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility and sparked several rumours when he returned after a week. The American model was believed to have visited the rehab due to substance abuse. However, his attorney Marty Singer rubbished the rumours and clarified that Scott Disick had checked into the rehab to deal with his past traumas. The 36-year-old lost both his parents three months apart, with his mother's demise in October 2013 and his father's death in January 2014. Scott has had a tough time sinking in his big loss and he finally decided to seek therapy for it.

Even though Scott Disick has had a past history of going to rehab for substance abuse, his team has denied the rumours this time citing a different reason for his rehab visit. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated from 2006 to 2015. The couple separated after 9 years of togetherness but still maintain a strong bond of friendship. Kourtney and Scott have three kids together and are happily co-parenting them. Scott Disick is now in a relationship with a 21-year-old model Sofia Richie. However, the Kardashians still welcome him with open arms. A source recently informed E-News! that the whole Kardashian family is very supportive of Scott.

"They all love him and want the best for him. He is a part of the family and will always be. They are all there for him with whatever help he needs," the insider said and also revealed that the family has been calling up Scott every now and then to keep a check on him. Ever since his photographs went viral on the internet, the star has been more upset than ever. A few days ago pictures of Scott in a Zoom group meeting were published online while he was still in the rehab. "If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities," the rehab facility wrote in its defense.

Scott Disick is back in Los Angeles now. He is spending time talking to close friends and healing. The 36-year-old is taking one thing at a time and is figuring out what next. He is also looking at other rehab options after the incident. "Scott realizes that he needs help in a rehab setting but he just isn't sure how to go about it. He feels so betrayed and badly burned by what happened. It was a complete violation of his privacy and he is tentative about trusting another rehab. He is beyond disappointed and upset about it," the insider revealed.

Although Scott wishes to visit a rehab once again, his attorney presses that Scott does not want to head to rehab for cocaine or alcohol abuse. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian parted ways 5 years ago. Kourtney Kardashian made headlines last month owing to her physical fight with sister Kim Kardashian during the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The fight started when Kourtney lost her cool during an argument with Kim and Kendall Jenner. During the show, the two sisters decided to confront Kourtney about her attitude towards the show, and the discussion and a couple of other reasons led to a very physical fight between them.

Her sisters felt that Kourtney had become detached from the show post her breakup with beau Scot Disick. Kendal Jenner believed that their split has something to do with Kourtney's changed behaviour towards her family members. But after all, family is still family and they're still there for each other. Not long ago, Scott Disick was preparing to give a presentation to a large group of people on Keeping Up with the Kardashians but was nervous to address the crowd. However, it was with former sister-in-law Kim Kardashian's guidance that he got over his stage fright.

