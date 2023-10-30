Kourtney Krdashian dresses up as Kim Kardashian for spooky season amid public feuds; DEETS inside

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian and Jenner clans, has been super excited about the spooky season this year. From sharing her early Halloween decorations to her countdown posts for Halloween, she has been counting days until a fun holiday. But lately she has been in a quarrel with her sister Kim Kardashian regarding the SKIMS founder doing the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show and taking inspiration from her wedding with Travis Barker last year. But giving a hit to her ever-publicized feud with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, she decided to dress up as Kim Kardashian for Halloween this year.

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as Kim Kardashian for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian might have won Halloween 2023. In photographs uploaded on Instagram on October 27, the pregnant Poosh entrepreneur appeared to mock her previous on-air feud with Kim Kardashian by dressing up as the SKIMS founder.

She picked one of her sister's most iconic and most mocked looks: her first Met Gala gown, a flowery, high-neck, long-sleeved dress with a thigh-high split by designer Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. Kourtney tagged Kim Kardashian in the picture, and her sister liked and posted it on her Instagram Stories, along with three clapping emojis. Meanwhile, the images sparked a flurry of jokes from enthusiasts. Kourtney’s Halloween post comes after her heartfelt tribute to the sister on her 43rd birthday.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian publicized their feud

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still feuding in The Kardashians season four. Fans witnessed the two sisters' slow-burn conflict in the previous episode, which aired beginning in May, following suspicions that the sibling duo was feuding. Season three delves deeper into the basis of their quarrel, which is all about Dolce & Gabbana and Kourtney's 2022 wedding, but even after pretending to reconcile, their feud reappeared in the new season's September 28 premiere.

The dust between the two sisters looked to have settled at the end of last season. During the season four premiere, Kim even said that they were "over it" as they recorded their family Christmas album together and worked things out.

