  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kpop stans help Anonymous flood #BlueLivesMatter, #WhiteLivesMatter with fan cams; Twitterati hail them heroes

K-pop stans put their fangirling to good use as they flooded the Twitter hashtags, #BlueLivesMatter and #WhiteLivesMatter with fan cams and succeded in making a very big statement so as to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Read below for more details.
11439 reads Mumbai
Anonymous enlisted K-pop stans to help them battle Twitter hashtags like #BlueLivesMatter and #WhiteLivesMatter.Anonymous enlisted K-pop stans to help them battle Twitter hashtags like #BlueLivesMatter and #WhiteLivesMatter.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the past, when K-pop stans would flood Twitter with fan cams in hashtags that had nothing to do with K-pop, as a whole, it would enrage non-K-pop fans. But now, they're being hailed as heroes! Why you ask? Well, K-pop stans are helping exponentially in the Black Lives Matter movement by spamming the hashtags that aim at propaganda contradicting the current protests. Due to the murder of African American, George Floyd, due to police violence, the public has had enough and are fighting back tooth and nail.

Anonymous, the hacktivist organisation that is back from its hibernation, recruited a K-pop division tweeting, "Our Anonymous K-Pop division is now attacking the #BlueLivesMatter hashtag. Calling on all #OpFanCam troops to flood the police hashtag with Fan Cams. (@fabriqueparmoi) #Anonymous  #ICantBreathe #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter." In return, K-pop stans flooded #BlueLivesMatter, #WhiteLivesMatter, #WhiteoutWednesday and the Dallas Police app with fan cams. The job was done swiftly and Twitterati hailed them as heroes. Giving an update on their hard was Anonymous calling K-pop stans' work, a "major victory."

"Report from the battle: The Anonymous K-Pop division #OpFanCam has successfully conquered the #BlueLivesMatter and #WhiteLivesMatter hashtags. A major victory over online fascism's messaging tools, their fascist incel troops have been completely decimated," Anonymous proudly tweeted.

See how K-pop stans celebrated their major victory, which helped benefit the smooth process of the Black Lives Matter movement below:

ALSO READ: BTS ARMY trend #WeLoveYouBlackArmy to show solidarity for Black Lives Matter: We support you, will be with you

Now, that's the way you use the power of social media to good use!

Credits :Twitter,Getty Images

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement