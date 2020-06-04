Kpop stans help Anonymous flood #BlueLivesMatter, #WhiteLivesMatter with fan cams; Twitterati hail them heroes

K-pop stans put their fangirling to good use as they flooded the Twitter hashtags, #BlueLivesMatter and #WhiteLivesMatter with fan cams and succeded in making a very big statement so as to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Read below for more details.

In the past, when K-pop stans would flood Twitter with fan cams in hashtags that had nothing to do with K-pop, as a whole, it would enrage non-K-pop fans. But now, they're being hailed as heroes! Why you ask? Well, K-pop stans are helping exponentially in the Black Lives Matter movement by spamming the hashtags that aim at propaganda contradicting the current protests. Due to the murder of African American, George Floyd, due to police violence, the public has had enough and are fighting back tooth and nail.

Anonymous, the hacktivist organisation that is back from its hibernation, recruited a K-pop division tweeting, "Our Anonymous K-Pop division is now attacking the #BlueLivesMatter hashtag. Calling on all #OpFanCam troops to flood the police hashtag with Fan Cams. (@fabriqueparmoi) #Anonymous #ICantBreathe #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter." In return, K-pop stans flooded #BlueLivesMatter, #WhiteLivesMatter, #WhiteoutWednesday and the Dallas Police app with fan cams. The job was done swiftly and Twitterati hailed them as heroes. Giving an update on their hard was Anonymous calling K-pop stans' work, a "major victory."

"Report from the battle: The Anonymous K-Pop division #OpFanCam has successfully conquered the #BlueLivesMatter and #WhiteLivesMatter hashtags. A major victory over online fascism's messaging tools, their fascist incel troops have been completely decimated," Anonymous proudly tweeted.

See how K-pop stans celebrated their major victory, which helped benefit the smooth process of the Black Lives Matter movement below:

Imagine the history teacher's tryna explain this. The amosh, witches, anonymous, the k pop stans. This year gonna be a whole semester — Divine (@Divine77053830) June 1, 2020

Today i realized the power of kpopstans and their influence over social media#kpopstans pic.twitter.com/IERUAd950u — K (@LY_myself8) June 3, 2020

#kpopstans I am so proud omg LET'S KEEP GOING MY FAMILY pic.twitter.com/1gh47Z9lG2 — (@MarylinGomes1) June 3, 2020

Yessss #kpopstans taking over hashtags! Keep it up! pic.twitter.com/VgwsMddCTz — Samantha belongs to BTS (@BTS_OT7_girl26) June 3, 2020

Now, that's the way you use the power of social media to good use!

