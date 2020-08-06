Kpop star Somi teases fans with new music after a year long hiatus: Stay tuned because it's going to be cool

Korean pop star and singer Somi spoke to PopSugar and shared many interesting details of her new release--What You Waiting For. Plus, her plans for new music. Read what she said below.

Korean pop artist Somi is stepping into a new career phase and transforming into a multifaceted artist. The 19-year-old singer recently dropped her new song--What You Waiting For last week, with an equally dynamic music video. The new song marks her first project with Interscope Records and her official comeback since taking a year-long hiatus after releasing Birthday and Outta My Head in 2019. Post her powerful comeback, Somi spoke to PopSugar and opened up about her evolution as an artist, and her plans for more new music.

When asked about her experience writing and composing her new song, Somi said: “I'm learning a lot these days about writing and composing because I started out in a K-pop girl group, so we usually just get songs from writers, and we sing the songs and practice the choreography. But now, I write and compose, so it's all new to me, and I'm trying to get better at it. It's like a new job — learning every day and working with my producer, Teddy [Park]. It's a lot of trial and error and recording on my phone — taking an idea in my head and trying to find the words and melodies to express it properly. It's amazing when it finally does come together.”

Somi also reflected on the fact that her new song is very different from the songs she usually does. “I think in Korea, a lot of people know me as the very bright Somi. I came out with my song Birthday first because a lot of people knew that bright Somi, and I didn't want to give them a big change. With this new song, I hope to show how I'm growing as an artist. You can see a more serious side and that I have many layers as a musician,” Somi shared.

Before finishing the interview, Somi left a message for her fans--hinting at new projects--saying: “I've been working very hard, and I have a lot more that I want to share with you guys soon. This is a new chapter, so stay tuned because it's going to be cool.”

ALSO READ: From BTS to Itaewon Class, how an Indian got addicted to the Korean entertainment industry

Credits :PopSugarInstagram

Share your comment ×