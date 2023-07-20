KPOP: Travis Scott teases new collaboration with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, netizens say 'We will be listening'

Travis Scott has announced fresh new music with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny and fans were left pleasantly surprised since they weren't expecting this collaboration. The three singers are coming together for an upcoming track titled KPOP which they teased recently with posts on their social media. Here's what we know about the song and how the fans reacted to it.

KPOP: Travis Scott teases music with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny

Scott posted two images on his Instagram on Wednesday, July 19, to announce brand-new music and an interesting collaboration with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. The minimalistic cover art featured a red lollipop on the first slide and graffiti art with the song's title on the second slide. Captioned, "Flame Abe Benito Out Tomorrow Night," it was a post shared by the three musicians together using Instagram's collaborative feature.

According to Scott's website, the song is titled KPOP and is teased using three lolipop emojis apart from the text. The song will release on July 20 according to the post. While fans were surprised to see The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, as an artist on the song; news of a potential collaboration between Scott and Bad Bunny had come out weeks ago.

The news comes several weeks after Bad Bunny confirmed he and Scott had been working on music together. The latter confirmed collaborating with Scott during an interview with Rolling Stone. "We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute. I don't know if maybe I'll release a song [this year] if I like it enough, but I don't think so. I said this year was for resting," he told the magazine.

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd on the work front

Meanwhile, Scott is all set to release Utopia, his fourth studio album and the first in five years, on July 28. His last record Astroworld was his third studio album and was released in August 2018. On the other hand, Bad Bunny released a single titled Where She Goes in May 2023. The Weeknd recently starred in and produced HBO's controversial drama series titled The Idol. The show starring Lily-Rose Depp received massive backlash for its themes.

