Krapopolis: When is new animated sitcom releasing? Synopsis, cast, and more about Dan Harmon's new series

Krapopolis is an upcoming animated comedy series and fans have been intrigued to know more about it ever since it was revealed Dan Harmon who created Rick and Morty has been working on it. Here's everything you need to know about the exciting new sitcom including the release date, synopsis, cast, and more information about the animated series.

Krapopolis release date and synopsis

The first season of Krapopolis is all set for release on September 24, 2023, on Fox. The long-awaited series will preview its first two episodes on release day before joining the Animation Domination block of the network from October 1. Set in ancient Greece, the series revolves around a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters trying to run the city without killing each other. It is Fox's first fully-owned animated series and was ordered back in 2020.

Krapopolis cast and more

The voice cast of Krapopolis includes Hannah Waddingham as Deliria, Richard Ayoade as Tyrannis, Matt Berry as Shlub, Pam Murphy as Stupendous, and lastly Duncan Trussell as Hippocampus. Deliria is the mother of Tyrannis and the goddess of self-destruction as well as questionable choices. She is known as the trashy one, claims the official website. Tyrannis is the king of Krapopolis and though he is quite optimistic, he isn't exactly physically gifted.

Schlub is a hedonistic and lazy mantitaur and half-manticore. Stupendous is a cyclops who is strong and good at oppositional defiance. Hippocampus constructed his own seawater life support system so he could reside on the land. Krapopolis was supposed to premiere in 2022 but was pushed to May 2023 followed by the newly announced September release date. Even before the premiere of the first season, it is renewed for a second season and third season.

Dove Cameron, Tara Strong, Alanna Ubach, and Stephanie Beatriz will reportedly be a part of the series in recurring roles. While Jordan Young is the showrunner of the first season, Alex Rubens will be taking over from season two onwards. Fox showed a sneak peek of the series at the San Diego Comic-Con before the release date was pushed. Apart from airing on Fox, every new episode of the series will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

