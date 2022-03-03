Kraven The Hunter: Ariana DeBose teams up with Aaron Taylor Johnson for Marvel's upcoming release

Following her historical win at the Screen Actor Guild Awards, Ariana DeBose is out to conquer Hollywood with her new confirmed role in an upcoming Sony Marvel project. The West Side Story actress recently made headlines for being the first queer woman of colour to be recognised by the Actors Guild with her first SAG honour for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category.

According to reports by ET, DeBose is set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie Kraven The Hunter. The actress will take place beside Aaron Taylor Johnson who previously essayed the role of Pietro Maximoff aka Quick Silver in the Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Age of Ultron. Johnson will portray the character of the sinister titular villain Kraven whose real name is Sergei Kravinoff in the comics. Kraven is a Russian immigrant who comes to New York to prove his hunting skills and establish himself as the best in the field.

Meanwhile, DeBose will take on the role of Calypso as per Deadline. In the Marvel comics, the character is a sorcerer who is also a voodoo priestess and appears frequently beside Kraven as a love interest and accomplice. Both the villains are part of the Spiderverse, as in the comics these two are regulars as Spider-Man's enemies. Following the recent addition of Jared Leto's Morbius, Sony is carefully setting up a gala of anti-heroes from the Spidey Universe which fans suspect is going to be revealed as a plan to bring the Sinister Six, a gang of Spider-Man villains, to life in a future Tom Holland Spider-man movie.

For the Unversed, the movie is being directed by J.C. Chandor and is set to premiere on January 13, 2023.

ALSO READ Eternals' Salma Hayek CONFIRMS she has signed 'multiple movie deals' with Marvel