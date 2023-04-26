Kraven the Hunter: Know all about Marvel's R-rated Spider-Man spinoff

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, renowned for his role as the title character in Kraven the Hunter, has made an exciting announcement in a pre-taped greeting to CinemaCon 2023. He revealed that Kraven the Hunter will be Sony's first-ever R-rated Marvel movie, setting it apart from the studio's previous PG-13 rated Spider-Man, Venom, and Morbius movies. This news is sure to thrill fans of the franchise and those who enjoy a more mature and intense cinematic experience.

Sony wowed CinemaCon attendees with a thrilling two-minute teaser trailer of Kraven that will remain exclusive to the event. The footage features intense and gory action as Kraven takes down poachers and mercenaries in a manner reminiscent of Logan, Rambo or John Wick. The teaser showcases Russell Crowe's portrayal of Sergei Kravinoff's Russian father, who speaks in an American accent. Towards the end of the footage, viewers get an exciting reveal that Alessandro Nivola will be playing Rhino, as his skin starts to transform into the iconic Rhino skin. Additionally, there is a brief glimpse of Sergei holding up the classic fur costume that Kraven wore in the Marvel comics. This teaser has left fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of Kraven on the big screen.

What to expect next?

The highly anticipated Kraven the Hunter movie, based on the Marvel Comics character who first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #15, is set to hit theaters soon. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who plays Kraven, has expressed his love for the character, describing him as "one of Marvel's most iconic, notorious anti-heroes" and "Spider-Man's number one rival." Unlike many other Marvel characters, Kraven is not a wizard or an alien, but a human with conviction, and a protector of the natural world. Whether the movie will connect to Sony's larger Spider-Man franchise, as Morbius did, remains to be seen.

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov/Chameleon (Kraven's half-brother in the comics), Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Levi Miller. Fans can't wait to see how this thrilling movie unfolds on the big screen.

