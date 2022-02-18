Kris Jenner ADMITS she wants daughter Kendall to finally become a mother; Here’s why

Kris Jenner is betting on her daughter Kendall Jenner to be the mother of her 12th grandchild. Kris Jenner, 66, gushes over her 11th grandchild, whose daughter Kylie Jenner welcomed earlier this month, during a preview look of her forthcoming visit on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As per PEOPLE, when presenter Ellen DeGeneres asked Kris which of her children she believes will give her a 12th grandchild, without hesitating, she said Kendall. “I’m thinking it would be nice if it was Kendall. Right? She’s the only who hasn’t had a baby,” Kris said. If you didn't know, Kendall is presently dating NBA player Devin Booker, who is 25 years old. Since April 2020, the pair has been romantically linked. However, during the show, Ellen then asked Kris whether her daughter wanted to be a mother, and Kris affirmed that her second-youngest kid "would ultimately want to have a baby."

For those unversed, Kris is already grandmother to Wolf, 2 weeks, Psalm, 2, True, 3, Chicago, 4, Stormi 4, Dream, 5, Saint, 6, Reign, 7, North, 8, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12. Despite Kris' enthusiasm, Kendall has not indicated any intentions to have a child anytime soon. Interestingly, Kendall joked about not having children, unlike her famous sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie, during a family trip to Palm Springs, California in 2020. In an Instagram video, the model turned the camera to reveal her sisters splashing about in the pool with their children while smiling and giving a thumbs up. "Still no kids," she joked at the time.

However, it's very likely that the supermodel may have children soon with her boyfriend Devin Booker. The pair was originally suspected to be dating in June 2020, but they didn't make their relationship public until February 2021. Kendall and the NBA player have been more open about their connection since then, both in interviews and on social media.

