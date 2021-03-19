Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner break silence on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce drama

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner share supportive messages for the family as they address Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce.

Kim Kardashian recently filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after seven years of marriage. It was reported by TMZ that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is looking for joint custody of their four children. While the couple haven't made an official statement, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner recently reacted to Kim's divorce.

Kris Jenner while appearing on The Kyle & Jackie O Show addressed the Kim-Kanye split and said, "The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal." She also mentioned that while the couple may be parting ways, it's more important that they focus on being co-parents.

Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February. The two share four children, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. Apart from Kris, another member of the family to comment on the divorce news was Caitlyn Jenner. Appearing on the People Show, Jenner shared a supportive message towards Kim, saying "I love her [Kim] to death. She's a great person. We were texting this morning and, you know, I wish her nothing but the best." Caitlyn also mentioned that Kim will eventually give a statement about the divorce.

Considering the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is on its way, there have been speculations on whether Kim-Kanye divorce will be addressed on it. When asked about the same, Kris maintained that it was "too early to say."

According to E!, "irreconcilable differences" was the reason cited by Kim when she filed for divorce in Los Angeles on February 19.

