Kris Jenner Battles Caitlyn for Time with Daughter Kylie and Her Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet; Here's Who's Winning

Kylie Jenner's parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner are both keen to spend time with their daughter and her beau, Timothée Chalamet. The young couple first sparked a romance in 2023, shortly after the cosmetics mogul broke up with Travis Scott.

Caitlyn and Kylie have a close relationship, with reports of seeing each other often in spite of the drama surrounding the Jenner-Kardashian family life. According to Life & Style's source close to the pair, both parents are reportedly competing for chances to bond with the couple and thus jostling in an informal competition for quality time.

"[Caitlyn] is always telling Kylie to bring him around more and no surprise she and Kris have ended up in a competition over who gets more time with him and Kylie," the source tells the outlet.

Caitlyn, 75, was wedded to Kris, 69, between 1991 and 2015, although they broke up in 2013. However, their relationship became tense after their breakup, with Caitlyn publicly bashing Kris in several interviews.

Caitlyn reportedly has also met Chalamet and thinks very highly of him, admiring his charm and talent. The source adds, "Caitlyn has met Timothée and thinks he’s a charming young man, not to mention incredibly talented, she totally gushes about him and is very proud that her daughter has landed such a catch."

Still, Kris seems to be winning at this friendly game. With The Kardashians still rolling and family vacations on the docket, Kris has been able to get more time with the couple. The recent family vacation to Italy that Caitlyn did not attend is reported to be one of the pivotal moments in which Kris seized control of this dynamic.

Advertisement

"At this point, Kris is winning, they had that big family trip to Italy that Caitlyn wasn’t invited to. Of course, Kris rubbed that in Cait’s face, but truth be told neither of them has really gotten a whole ton of face time with him," the insider says.

Though Kris Jenner has tried to include Timothée Chalamet in The Kardashians, insiders say that he has kept mostly out of the limelight, spending most of his time with Kylie Jenner in private. Their relationship is still pretty low-key, so any moment shared with either Kris or Caitlyn Jenner is a big win for the rival parents as per the source.