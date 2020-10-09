Kris Jenner BREAK DOWN in tears while recalling KUWTK S18 fight between Kourtney & Kim Kardashian; Watch

Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner are seen breaking down as they recalled Kourt and Kim Kardashian’s physical fight from Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18

Kris Jenner is tearing up. The matriarch of the Kardashian family is seen crying in a new teaser for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a sneak peek, she becomes emotional while talking to daughter Kourtney Kardashian about a fight last season between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, which turned shockingly physical.

“I watched the episode this morning on the way to shoot today. I just feel really bad,” she explained. “I just wanted to tell you that if you need somebody to talk to that we should sit down. I just feel really bad,” she said while tearing up. “Thank you. I’m fine. I’m fine now, it’s just like everyone was ganging up on me for like two f–king years. I feel fine now. It’s just such a natural thing in our family, what everyone does, if anyone goes anyway against what everyone else is doing, it just seems like they just attack,” Kourtney said, also getting emotional.

“Kourtney and I have really been working on our relationship. Before the fight episode aired, we were really reconnecting, things were better. And then of course when the episode airs, all that we’ve already gone through and worked through our stuff, it brings up old emotions again,” Khloe Kardashian weighed in.

“It makes me really, really sad to see the divide between all of us. I love Kourtney and I want her to feel loved and valued by me too,” Khloe added.

