Kris Jenner DEFENDS Kendall Jenner over her lavish bday party amidst COVID; Assures ‘everybody was tested’

Kris Jenner recently addressed the backlash at Kardashians after Kim and Kendall’s lavish birthday parties amidst COVID-19. Kris defended Kendall Jenner and ensured that everyone on the guestlist got tested and the family was super careful.
Kendall Jenner came under fire over the weekend as she hosted a very large gathering in celebration of her 25th birthday. Many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans called the model out on the behaviour and now her mom, Kris Jenner, is responding to it all. Speaking with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Kris revealed that everyone in attendance at the party was rapid tested for coronavirus while waiting in line to get into it. “We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week,” Kris shared. 

 

“I just got tested again. I was tested on Friday. I got because of the network rules while we are filming as you know, so that’s very strict. And then whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small, no matter, you know, whether it’s five people or 25 people, you know, or 20 people, um, we have like at Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the testing was, the results were in.”

 

See their full chat below:

 

She added that “everybody was tested before a few days before the, you know, Halloween. So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously.” “We do what we can, we, we try to follow the rules. And then if people are, you know, they’re commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that…and I try to do the best we can.”

 

The party will presumably feature on the final season of the E! reality series. “I will say we did something together a month or two ago, and the protocols to getting it was at one of the girl’s houses,” Andy recalled, backing up Kris‘ testing claims. “I was sent to a location on the way to the house I was tested. And they said, if you get to the house and the gate opens, that means you tested negative.” He added that when he arrived, about “a half-hour later and that gate went open. I was like, all right, it’s all good. But yeah, you guys are, you guys are quite, um, you guys are quite careful.”

 

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian REACTS to criticism over Kim Kardashian’s birthday party: It’s a frustrating year, I get it

Credits :Getty Images, SiriusXM

