Kris Jenner denies rumours about Kim Kardashian hosting Saturday Night Live post lunch with Lorne Michaels

Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner has opened up on the rumours cropping up about daughter Kim Kardashian being selected as a host for Saturday Night Live after Kris and Kim’s meeting with the show’s executive producer Lorne Michaels. According to The Hollywood Reporter, via ET Canada, the trio was spotted having lunch in Los Angeles.

After the mother-daughter duo and Lorne Michaels’ were spotted at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel of LA, netizens took to assuming that Kim Kardashian was selected as a host for the popular show and that the Kardashian sister would be hosting the season premiere of Saturday Night Live for its 48th season, which will reportedly begin soon. However, Kim’s mother has now dismissed all the rumours, and didn’t confirm that it was happening.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, via ET Canada, a representative of Kris Jenner has reached out stating that the “meal” with executive producer Lorne Michaels was “not about any specific project, but rather a general catch-up.” So, fans who were eager to witness their star Kim Kardashian in SNL might have to wait longer for the collaboration to happen.

Recently, Kim Kardashian was also spotted attending estranged husband Kanye West’s third listening party for Donda, where she even took the stage with West wearing a wedding dress for a dramatic conclusion to the show. Kim, along with her kids were present there to support Kanye for his upcoming album Donda, which is finally slated to release on September 3, after going through many schedule changes.

