Kris Jenner denies rumours of Kylie's necklace hinting at baby Wolf's birthday; Reveals real meaning

Following the revelation that Kylie Jenner's son Wolf Webster was born on February 2, 2022, people speculated that the 24-year-old beauty mogul hinted to her due date with a "222" necklace she wore months earlier.

However, Kris Jenner refuted the idea in a special look of her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that the jewellery Kylie wore in her "73 Questions" Vogue video in September 2021 had been in her collection for "like five years." “222 has always been Kylie’s angel number,” the momager told Ellen DeGeneres as per US Weekly. “A friend of her got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth. It was so weird.”

For those unversed, Angel numbers are a recurring set of numerals, like, 5:55, 4:44, or 11:11 on a clock. Fans were not surprised to learn that Stormi's younger brother had a birthdate that also happens to be an angel number. Prior to Kylie Jenner's revelation that her and Travis Scott's son's name would be Wolf, many fans assumed that her second child's name would be Angel. However, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced the birth of their baby on Instagram with a black-and-white snapshot of the infant's hand. They also have a daughter named Stormi, who turned four the day before her baby brother was born.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator later revealed on her Instagram story that they had named their kid Wolf, a name that a source, as per PEOPLE, claimed she and Scott chose "together" but wanted to "make sure" they loved the name before sharing it with the world.

