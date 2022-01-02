Kris Jenner DODGES a question on Kim and Pete Davidson's romance with Stormi Webster's help; Here's how

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is the talk of the town but momager Kris Jenner doesn't seem to be ready to reveal details about the same as of yet. During a CNN interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper from New Year's Eve, Kris successfully dodged a big question from Andy Cohen that was about Kim and Pete's ongoing romance.

During a virtual appearance for n CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live hosted by Cohen and Cooper, Jenner was asked by the former if she had a chance to spend time with Kim and Pete and that what she thinks about this new couple. While in the past, Kris hasn't minced her words while talking about her daughter's romances and had even spoken about her oldest Kourtney and Travis Barker's constant PDA, this time Kris avoided the question rather smartly.

Without having to answer a word, Kris received some help from her granddaughter Stormi Webster who crashed the interview at the very moment when Jenner was quizzed about Kim's new relationship. After Stormi walked into the frame, Cooper said, "You have a visitor" to which Jenner replied, "I know, that’s little Stormi. Hey, Stormi. You sit right here" as Kylie's three-year-old daughter sat on her lap. She further added, "Nice distraction! Good timing, Stormi. Perfect. Right on cue."

While Kris didn't reveal any details about Kim and Pete's relationship, it has been known that she has spent time with the couple and in fact, also hosted a birthday bash for the Saturday Night Live cast member at her Beverly Hills home.

