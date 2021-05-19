Kris Jenner drops new details on KUWTK revival deal with Hulu; Talks about ‘continuing the journey’

Kris Jenner recently revealed some new details about her family’s new show with Hulu. Scroll down to see what she said.

Reality TV star and momager Kris Jenner recently opened up about her family’s brand new deal with Hulu. After their iconic reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians announced its last and final season after 19 seasons and 20 years of filming, KUWTK fans have been waiting for new details on the family’s Hulu deal that may be a revival of their hit reality TV show.

For the unversed, back in December, there was buzz that the 65-year-old momager and her daughters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Now, during the Disney Upfronts presentation via People magazine, Kris shared new details about the family’s Hulu series. While she didn’t give away too much about their plans, Kris called the family’s switch to Hulu, which is owned by Disney, a “no brainer,” adding that all 19 seasons of KUWTK is already available for streaming on Hulu.

“This is the next chapter,” Kris shared. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are.”

“The fans will love seeing us continue the journey,” Kris continued. “I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

