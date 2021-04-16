Kris Jenner explains why she helped Caitlyn Jenner with career despite ‘rocky relationship the past few years’

Kris Jenner recently helped out Caitlyn Jenner with some career advice. Scroll down to see what she said about it.

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner have put their rocky past behind them. In a new clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris revealed to daughters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian that Caitlyn‘s close friend Sophia Hutchins reached out to her for advice about Caitlyn‘s career. “I just don’t know, am I gonna want to go down this road?” Kris shared with her daughters. Kourtney admitted that she was surprised that Kris was considering helping out Caitlyn considering their “rocky relationship the past few years.”

Kim then chimed in that it’s a “big deal” that Caitlyn is reaching out to Kris for advice. “She obviously knows that you’re the best at that,” Kim said. “And I think, you know, it’s a really good way for you to heal also. Could be therapeutic for you to talk to Caitlyn and give her advice on her career.” After some time “processing” Caitlyn‘s request, Kris decided to help her out, suggesting that Caitlyn start a YouTube channel. “You know, YouTube is a great idea,” Kris said to Caitlyn and Sophia during a FaceTime call. “Because, there’s so much content that you can create to make it something where it can be different all the time.”

Later in the episode, Caitlyn launched her YouTube channel, and Kris‘ kids applauded her for her “super cordial” relationship with Caitlyn. Kris then said that she will always help someone “if they’re hurting” or “need some inspiration.” “Even though I can’t make things magically better with us, I’m just here to be supportive,” Kris concluded in a confessional. “And I just want her to be happy. So, I was really happy to offer some advice and encouragement over something that she’s trying to do.”

