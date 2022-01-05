Kris Jenner fulfils Kylie Jenner's pregnancy cravings, treats her with delicious glazed doughnuts.

Kris Jenner has recently fulfilled one of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy cravings as the beauty mogul took to Instagram to share a photo of what her mother sent her after she confessed to having major cravings. For those unversed, Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie Jenner shared the photo of some boxes of glazed doughnuts and penned, "I told Kris Jenner I was craving krispy kremes and woke up to this." The television star adorably showcased what the momager sent her. It seems like Kylie will have a good time while having the delicious snacks sent by her beloved mother.

Take a look at Kylie Jenner's Instagram story:

The Kardashian-Jenner family spent intimate Christmas this year, and Kylie introduced her pet kitten to the world. Taking to Instagram, the beauty mogul shared a series of videos with her pet cat playing around. She also shared a snap where she wore matching pajamas with her daughter, Stormi Webster, as they spent low-key Christmas at home. It seemed like Kylie didn't spend Christmas with the rest of the family but had her own little celebration in her house.

However, fans were also speculating about Kylie's pregnancy because one of Travis Barker's stories had a feeding bottle, which made fans brainstorm over whether the beauty mogul has already given birth or not. With her recent story about the delicious doughnuts, it's evident that Kylie has been having major pregnancy cravings and is yet to give birth to her second kid.

