Kris Jenner gets candid about relationship with Caitlyn Jenner; ‘It was a shock’ when she came out as trans

Kris Jenner recently opened up about what her equation currently is with Caitlyn Jenner. Scroll down to see what she said.

Reality TV star Kris Jenner recently got candid about the status of her relationship with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. The 65-year-old momager spoke to WSJ Magazine for a candid discussion for The One about her relationship with her former partner. “I think it’s very respectful,” she said of their relationship. “She’s the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes.” She also spoke about how Caitlyn‘s journey with gender impacted their family.

“I think one of the most interesting things that we all learned was that none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years. And we didn’t know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about,” she explained.

“What I thought was interesting about that was, I’m sure many people who are fans of our show weren’t expecting it either and were as confused at times and sad at times, happy at times, because there’s so many different ways of looking at it,” she continued.

“I think that going through it was just one day at a time, truly, I had no experience in anything like that before, so you’re just trying to understand. And then I’m their mom, I’m the kids’ mom, so trying to navigate that was hard because I wanted to be the best parent I could be and do the right thing and I didn’t always know what that meant in that situation.”

