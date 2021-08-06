Kris Jenner gets emotional over selling her Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s home: This is where my heart is

Kris Jenner bids farewell to her Keeping Up With the Kardashians estate in a bonus clip from the show which was released on August 4. Kris had sold the estate in December 2020 while opting to live in a side-by-side mansion with daughter Khloe Kardashian and granddaughter True. In the clip, the KUWTK alum, daughter Khloe visits her mother for breakfast in their old mansion.

Replying to Khloe’s question of why did she come back to the mansion, Kris opened up saying that she loves it there. "I love it here. This is where my heart is,” an emotional Kris said. While having a conversation with her daughter, Kris confessed that she is ‘trying to figure out what to do’ amid looking for another home. "What better place to come stay than my old house?" Kris said. "I can't think of a better place to just come and feel really comfortable when all this change is going on around us,” she added.

The emotional mother then said that she knows ‘all the little nooks and crannies’ of the place, along with ‘all the little noises.’ "I know all the little nooks and crannies. I know all the little noises. I know every creak on the steps. I know how the door opens and closes in the middle of the night. And this is my home base. I feel good here,” added Kris. Her eldest daughter Kim Kardashian felt emotional over how much ‘has gone down’ in one particular area of the house, which is their kitchen. "I mean, a lot has gone down in this house, especially in this kitchen,” Kim said.

Following the end of their reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris summed up her journey with the house which was a prime focus in the show, "It definitely feels like right back where we started in a certain way, because we spent so much time at this house filming, so it feels symbolic...We're at the end of the journey,” she concluded.

