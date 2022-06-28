Kris Jenner gives hilarious toast while 'wasted' on Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday

Momager Kris Jenner gives a boozed-up toast on daughter Khloe Kardashian's birthday. The Kardashian clan gathered for a special birthday dinner on Khloe's 38th birthday this Monday and Kimberly did not miss any chance to embarrass her mother as she took to Instagram and posted a video of Kris' drunken toast for her amazing daughter Khloe.

While wearing a stunning emerald green gown, the KUWTK alum raised her glass for Koko and slurred through her speech, per Page Six, "I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f**king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian." Kris broke out in a giggle during her toast and continued, "You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the la-," she stopped as her slur took over once again.

Meanwhile, the folks on the table with her helped finish her sentence which was gearing up for her compliment to Khloe who always sees the "glass half full." Adding to her disjointed speech, Kris cackled some more and called Khloe "so amazingly beautiful." Soon her boyfriend Corey Gamble helped the momager by gently taking away her dirty martini glass and placing it on the table. Kris went on to add, "So listen, no, I just want to say how much I love you." The matriarch continued teary-eyed, "And I’ve had way too much to drink tonight, but we’re here because we love you. We’re here because you make our heart go pit-pat."

