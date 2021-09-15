Kris Jenner had THIS to say about Kylie Jenner’s 2nd pregnancy at MET Gala red carpet; FIND OUT

While Kylie Jenner didn’t make it to the beige carpet of MET Gala this year, momager Kris Jenner did and opened up about the makeup mogul’s 2nd pregnancy! The 65-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star alongside boyfriend Corey Gamble made an appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and was asked about Kylie’s pregnancy. While speaking with E! News, Kris said: “I’m really excited, it’s really great” she shared, adding that this will be her 11th grandchild.

If you didn’t know, Kylie confirmed her pregnancy news just last week after her dad Caitlyn Jenner hinted that he had the 19th grandchild on the way. Last week, the makeup mogul took to Instagram to treat her 265 million followers (and counting!) with a heartwarming "pregnancy reveal" video which featured baby daddy, Travis Scott, and mom, Kris Jenner's ecstatic first reaction along to finding out the good news with daughter Stormi, 3, kissing her mommy's baby bump.

Coming back to the MET Gala, Kris was sporting an all-black look like daughter Kim Kardashian and looked super chic in the ensemble that featured pieces by a number of designers, including Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Tommy Hilfiger.

Apart from Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner--Kendall Jenner also showed up at the event, and she was not dressed in black! Deriving inspiration from an Audrey Hepburn look, the supermodel stunned in a head to toe bedazzled gown by Givenchy, finished with a wide choker, sleek bun and minimal makeup.

