Kris Jenner hails daughter Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship: It's the best

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance seemed to have gained their family's approval. Check out what Kris Jenner had to say about them in a recent interview.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been making heads turn with their whirlwind, passionate romance. The duo is leaving no stone unturned to show the world that they are in love and their PDA-filled posts are proof of that. While Kourtney and Travis' romance has certainly got fans loving their chemistry, Kris Jenner recently spoke about what she thinks about their relationship while speaking to Ryan Seacrest.

During her appearance on, On-Air with Ryan Seacrest, Kris addressed Kourtney's new relationship and seemed to be in total approval of it as she first said, "Isn’t it great?" Gushing further about her daughter's romance, the momager sealed her approval with a strong statement saying, "It’s the best."

Kourtney and Travis and have been surprising fans with their bold posts and recently even shocked everyone as the Poosh founder shared a picture of her musician boyfriend's blood in a vial. Reacting to that strange photo, Jenner said, "Here’s the thing. I don’t know what that means. I’ve got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what’s going on."

Although with Kris' recent reaction, it looks like Kourtney and Travis have the Kardashian-Jenner family's approval on their romance. It will be interesting to see what Kourtney's ex Scott Disick has to say though and it seems we will find out in the reunion episode.

The new promo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion episode showed Andy Cohen asking Disick if he has given his blessing to Kourtney and Travis' relationship and unfortunately, the former's response has been left on a cliffhanger for us.

ALSO READ: KUWTK Reunion: Kardashian-Jenners spill the tea on Tristan's cheating scandal, Kourtney's new romance and more

Share your comment ×