Kris Jenner HINTS at Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s reconciliation: Never know what's going to happen

Kris Jenner finally addressed reconciliation rumours of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, after being grilled by Ellen DeGeneres on her show. Scroll down to see what she said.

Kris Jenner recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the talk show host grilled the momager about Khloe’s relationship status. The two chatted about everything from Kris' 10 grandchildren (and their new passion for drumming) to their respective wax figures. Of course, it wouldn't be The Ellen DeGeneres Show if Ellen didn't attempt to score some gossip from the KUWTK star. In this case, it was about the rumours that Khloe Kardashian had reconciled with Tristan Thompson, NBA star and father of her baby True.

When asked if Kris may get more grandkids from Khloe and Tristan, Kris, who was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, teased just enough information to keep fans guessing. "You never know around here," Kris laughed. "I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what's going to happen."

Watch their full chat below:

In case you missed it, People magazine recently reported reality star Khloe Kardashian and basketball star Tristan Thompson might have rekindled their relationship while they are quarantined together amidst the coronavirus pandemic. A source told the tabloid: “They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy,” adding that Khloe “loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True. He has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy.”

The source added that they have been living together as a family unit amid the pandemic. “Tristan‘s basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers is something to look out for and might contribute to their relationship being tested again.”

