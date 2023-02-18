Kris Jenner is dripping in sparkling diamond ring rumors claim she has been engaged to her long-time boyfriend

Kris Jenner , who is always seen praising her daughter and keeping Kardashian and Jenner together, does so out of love for her children. She never misses an opportunity to play grandmother to the Kardashian and Jenner and mother to her daughter and son. According to reports, Kris Jenner has ignited a spark of engagement. You read that correctly: 67-year-old Kris Jenner flaunted her sparkling diamond ring, which costs a whopping $1.2 million, and now we all have our guesses on her long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble .

Kris Jenner’s Instagram Story, which took the internet by storm:

As is known, Jenner and Kardashian are not very good at hiding their personal life, as they showcase every moment on social media and are very active with regards to sharing any news. Kris Jenner's Instagram story recently went viral after she posted a photo of her ring finger, which was adorned with a massive chunk of diamond earlier this week, with no caption because the picture spoke for itself. In this month of love, it does seem like Kris Jenner has finally found her one with Corey Gamble.

Though Kris has not commented on this yet, seeing the picture does speak a thousand words to the audience.

Reddit fans: Confused and mixed reactions to momager Instagram story:

Rushing over to Reddit, confused fans had mixed reactions to Kris's Instagram story. Where one of the people commented, "Did you see Kris’ latest Instagram story?" a new ring from him? Engaged?"

"I was thinking engagement," another person quoted, which led to the third-person comment, "A Kris wedding sounds like fun content for the show."