Kris Jenner Jokes About Kim Kardashian’s 72-Day Marriage to Kris Humphries; ‘She’s Manifesting…’

Kris Jenner is hoping for her daughter, Kim Kardashian, to stay married longer. In the new episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS owner brings her mother to her home and shares the idea of how she wishes to elevate the area.

In conversation with Corey Gamble on the episode, the mother of six went on to explain how her daughter was looking to tie the knot again and manifesting the same by adding a men’s room inside of her closet. Moreover, Jenner also went on to troll Kardashian over her 72-day-long marriage to Kris Humphries.

While sitting down with Gamble and sipping wine, Jenner shared, "I went to Kim’s house, and she was explaining to me how she was building this whole other area and adding onto the house.” She further added, "And there was a whole men’s bathroom and closet area. I’m like, ‘Are you trying to tell me something? Is something happening I don’t know about?’ She goes, ‘Well, yeah, this is for my future husband.’ I’m like, ‘What?’"

Kris continued to say, "She’s manifesting; I have to give her credit. She’s manifesting her future."

Meanwhile, Gamble looked at the bright side and claimed that Kardashian might get married one more time, and she would be happy with her partner for the next 60 years.

As for her response to Gamble’s statements, Jenner hoped that Kardashian would stick around with her future husband for "longer than 72 days!" Kris added, "She’s going to be married to the love of her life. She just hasn’t met him yet. It’ll happen."

Advertisement

The businesswoman has been married thrice. She was married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004; she tied the knot with Humphries in 2011, and the divorce was finalized in 2013. In 2014, the media personality went on to marry Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. The couple called it quits after 8 years.