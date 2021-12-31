Kris Jenner looks back at 'highs and lows' of 2021 in New Year's Eve post: This year has had its challenges

Kris Jenner relies on her family through difficult times. In a New Year's Eve Instagram post on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians veteran, 66, reflected on 2021 and highlighted what helped her and her famous family overcome "challenges."

Check out her post here:

As highlights from the previous year, she shared images of her children and grandchildren's birthdays, her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker, and other wonderful events. "Happy New Year's Eve everyone! As we go into a new year I think back on everything we have celebrated as a family this last year, as well as the challenges we have faced," wrote Kris in the caption. "It is no coincidence that my top Instagram posts of 2021 are posts about celebration… celebration of my kids' birthdays, my grandkids' birthdays, Mother's Day, and of course an engagement!"

The Kardashians made headlines in 2021 for a variety of reasons, including the conclusion of their E! reality series after 20 seasons in June. However, Kris further sent love to her fans as she wrote, "This year has had its challenges, as they inevitably always do, but we lean on each other to get through the lows and come together to celebrate the highs," she said. "Thank you for being here with us. You all mean more to us than you will ever know and I pray that you all find many reasons to celebrate in 2022! Sending you so much love!! Happy New Year!!!!"

However, it looks like Kris isn't the only reality star who is thinking ahead to 2022. La La Anthony's Instagram Story snapshot was re-posted by Khloe Kardashian, with the caption, "This year, people showed you who they were. Don't go into 2022 confused." Interestingly, she then posted another statement about holding your head up in the face of adversity.

ALSO READ:Khloé Kardashian ends 2021 with a post about 'painful moments' amid Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit