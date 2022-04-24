Kris Jenner makes an Oscars slap joke during her testimony in Blac Chyna's case

Blac Chyna has sued the Kardashian family members, Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris Jenner in a USD 100 million defamation suit, claiming that the family lied to E! execs to get her reality show Rob & Chyna cancelled and that hampered her economic as well as career prospects. In the ongoing case, Kris Jenner recently took the stand and spoke death threats made by Chyna towards her daughter Kylie.

Kris also seemed to lighten the mood during the trial as at one point she made a joke about Will Smith's Oscars slap as well. As reported by Insider, the momager used the Oscars incident as a reference to explain the meaning of the late-night text she sent the day after her son, Rob Kardashian, had a fight with Chyna in December 2016.

The text consisted of Jenner's conversation with E! executives where she mentioned that Chyna had just "beat the s**t out of Rob's face." When asked in court what she meant by that, Jenner responded, "I meant, beat the s**t out of someone's face. It's a figure of speech. Like, if I was at an awards show, and someone walked on stage and slapped me. And I said, 'Someone slapped the s**t out of my face!'", via Insider. Jenner's reply reportedly left everyone in the courtroom laughing hard.

Blac Chyna herself also testified in court on Wednesday where she revealed that while she did point a gun at Rob's head, she did so as a joke and that Kardashian was at that point on a Facetime call with his friends, who also didn't find her action alarming.

