Kris Jenner names THIS Kardashian as the most DIFFICULT to manage in KUWTK reunion episode

Kris Jenner recently revealed who’s the most difficult to work with, from her family. Scroll down to see who she said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 epic seasons and the Kardashian/Jenner family recently got together for a reunion episode! The chat hosted by Andy Cohen had the family at centre stage, answering tough questions. During the talk, the momager Kris Jenner was asked how she manages the girls and who’s the most difficult to work with! While the questions were reportedly not seen by the family members beforehand, they did have an option to keep mum about it and not answer. But when asked about this, Kris chose to answer!

First thing’s first, Andy quizzed Jenner if she is the "devilish mastermind" social media has made her out to be. "No," she responded, explaining, "I think a manager is definitely somebody who organizes all the chaos and tries to come up with some great ideas and work together and collab with the kids." As Kim put it, "It bugs me when they say, like, if something really tragic happened or something really sad and they're like, 'You know Kris Jenner was behind this.' Like that stuff just is, like, who would do that? We're such a close family. It's all love." "I don't even know half the stories that come out, let alone know who I would even call," Kris remarked.

Andy then asked "Who's the hardest [to manage]? Who gives you the most lip?" Kris admitted it's eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney agreed, explaining, "I don't want to do things if it's not something I'm really into doing. My answer is no for most things and if it's gonna be yes, I want to know every detail of what I'm gonna be asked of."

