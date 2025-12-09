Kris Jenner Opens Up About Staying Connected to Her Kids’ Exes: 'Love Doesn’t Turn Off'

Kris Jenner has opened up about why she continues to maintain warm relationships with her children’s former partners, even when their breakups were public and sometimes complicated. Speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch explained that her bond with her kids’ exes comes from a place of love, compassion, and long-term family values.

Jenner said, “First of all, I believe in my heart and in my soul, love is love. And I fall in love with people. These are, in most cases, the fathers of my grandchildren. And I love these men. And that love doesn't go away when we experience really challenging times with them. It just doesn't turn off like that for me.”

Kris Jenner says her kids’ exes always have 'an open door'

During the conversation, Kris Jenner shared that she continues treating her children’s ex-partners like family because she wants to promote stability and kindness for her grandchildren. She said every one of them knows they can still reach out. “They have an open door,” she explained, adding that her approach is based on “communication, compassion, forgiveness, and moving through.”

For Jenner, the relationship she has with her kids’ exes goes beyond past romantic ties. She said she often thinks about the future and how her choices will reflect on her grandchildren. “What will my grandkids think 20 years from now if their grandmother treated their dad poorly?” she said.

Jenner added that she encourages her own children to forgive and move forward in life, so she practices the same with their former partners. “Forgive somebody who’s treated you badly and move on,” she said.

Here’s why family still comes first for Kris Jenner at 70

Jenner recently celebrated her 70th birthday in a star-studded James Bond-themed party at Jeff Bezos’s mansion. Turning 70 has only strengthened her desire to focus on family, work, and her health. She told E! News on November 15 that retirement isn’t on her mind yet, saying her mother worked until she was 82. “That’s really what kept her young… I hope to be exactly the same and I hope to be healthy,” she said.

She added that her life now centers on her family, grandchildren, kids, and relationships, noting that these connections “mean so much” to her.

Jenner also recently celebrated longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble’s 45th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute on November 10, calling him her “rock,” “ride or die,” and “the most incredible partner.” The couple has been together since meeting in 2014. She has even said on The Kardashians that she would “maybe” marry Gamble when she turned 70.

