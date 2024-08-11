Kris Jenner Pays Sweet Tribute to Kylie Jenner on Her 27th Birthday; Says 'It Was Love at First Sight'

On Saturday, August 10, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday, marking a noteworthy milestone. The well-known model and fashion mogul was showered with affection and love by her family, with her mother Kris Jenner setting the tone with an incredibly moving social media ode.

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, honored her youngest daughter with a heartfelt Instagram post that included a collection of sentimental pictures. Kris expressed a deep sense of emotion in her message as she thought back on her relationship with Kylie. She reminisced about their first encounter, recalling that it was an instant of intense, immediate love.

Kris' tribute praised Kylie for her many exceptional attributes, including kindness, gentleness, intelligence, and creativity. She also underlined Kylie's role as a loving and attentive mother, complimenting her ability to manage career accomplishments and personal life.

Kris expressed her gratitude for Kylie in a heartfelt message, stating that her daughter's resilience and dedication inspire her on a daily basis. She sincerely wished Kylie continued success and happiness, and hoped that all of her dreams would come true.

With a sincere expression of love, Kris wrapped off her post, highlighting the strong and enduring bond between mother and daughter. Kris celebrates Kylie's special day with warmth and compassion in this tribute, which expresses his appreciation for her on a personal and professional level.

Kris Jenner posted a number of precious images and memories on social media during an emotional birthday celebration. The collection featured sentimental photos of Kylie as a young child and as she matured throughout time.

In addition, there were heartwarming images of Kylie with her mother, Kris, and some adorable photos of Kylie with her 28-year-old sister, Kendall Jenner. Kris also emphasized Kylie's position as a mother by sharing adorable pictures of Kylie with her two kids, 2-year-old Aire and 6-year-old Stormi. These kids are from Kylie's previous union with Travis Scott, the artist.

Additionally, Kris wished Kylie a happy birthday on Instagram Stories, where she shared many identical photos along with the text from her primary Instagram post. This act demonstrated the close-knit character of their family while also honoring Kylie's special day.

Kendall Jenner reposted Kris Jenner's Story, which included a nostalgic photo of herself, Kylie Jenner, and Kris from their younger years. Kendall's repost added a humorous comment regarding Kylie's age.

She joked that Kylie was getting close to 30, pointing to a previous birthday letter Kylie sent to Kendall when she was 28 years old. This amusing statement also referenced a memorable incident in their reality TV program, The Kardashians, in which Kylie made a humorous remark about Kendall's age.

Kylie Jenner's year of travel, family moments, and humor

During a humorous moment on the show, Kylie joked about her impending milestone birthday with Kendall, demonstrating her easygoing and cheerful attitude towards getting older. The two sisters' inspiring friendship was brought to light by this exchange.

Kylie has spent the past year traveling extensively, frequently accompanied by her children. She recently shared images from a trip to Venice, Italy, including a heartwarming image of herself and her son, Aire. Throughout her 26th year, Kylie has enjoyed many wonderful moments with her children, such as singing the ABCs with Aire and eating dessert with Stormi.

She has also made time to cook for her family, particularly breakfast, which she enjoys. These insights into Kylie's daily life highlight her dedication to being a loving mother while also balancing her business and personal duties.

